AMCA Releases Revised Standard 204, ‘Balance Quality and Vibration Levels for Fans’
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) International Inc. announces the revision of ANSI/AMCA Standard 204, “Balance Quality and Vibration Levels for Fans.”
Covering fans with rigid rotors generally found in commercial-building HVAC, industrial-process applications, mine/tunnel ventilation, and power-generation applications, ANSI/AMCA Standard 204 underwent minor revisions, including:
• Reformatting to adhere to current style;
• Changes to definitions for alignment with other standards;
• A new suggested frequency range for overall vibration measurement;
• Updates to the latest version of referenced standards; and
• Inclusion of an example showing a typical calculation of overall vibration level from a vibration signature captured using a fast-Fourier-transform (FFT) analyzer.
The cost of ANSI/AMCA Standard 204-20 is $45 for AMCA members and $90 for non-members. To purchase, visit AMCA’s online store at www.amca.org/store.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.