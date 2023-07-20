Lync, a Watts brand, introduces UV-H, a UV disinfection system for a variety of applications, including potable water. The system is configurable up to 100 gallons per minute (gpm) and mitigates risks associated with microbiological contamination and biofilm formation in low- and high-flow commercial water heating and piping systems and protect building occupants. It inactivates much Legionella bacteria to address concerns related to occupant health and system metallurgy.

The systems are certified to NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 & NSF/ANSI 372 and are available for potable, reuse, or wastewater applications. A chemical-free solution, Lync UV-H effectively treats inlet water through a 360° UV light emission provided by Crossfire Technology and a two-lamp design. The reactor design reduces the possibility for microorganisms to be blocked from the UV light by particles.

Lync UV-H features automatic self-cleaning wipers and built-in purging prevent fouling of the quartz sleeve by mineral scaling and biofilm. The UV lamps are configured in the front cabinet, simplifying replacement and eliminating the need for maintenance clearance at the top and bottom of the system for instant space savings.

Lync UV-H addresses the growing concern associated with microbiological contamination in commercial building domestic water due to several factors, such as fluctuations in residual disinfectant levels, water chemistry, and microorganism load. It also meets the market need for solutions that decrease the complexity of equipment and piping systems.