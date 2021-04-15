FORT WORTH, Texas — Watts Water Technologies launches Lync, a brand that provides complete, pre-assembled, commercial domestic hot water system solutions designed to reduce project timelines; lower installation and maintenance costs; and deliver superior efficiency, safety, and water quality.

Lync’s solutions address today’s growing concerns in the commercial market about degrading water quality conditions; keeping building occupants safe by mitigating the risks of infection from water-borne pathogens; and installing an optimized system that provides maximum reliability, efficiency, and low life cycle costs.

“Lync combines advanced water technologies with best-in-class engineering and manufacturing expertise to provide cost-effective, reliable solutions that can be easily dropped into designs and quickly installed,” said Jim Dagley, president, Watts Heating & Hot Water Solutions. “We’ve streamlined planning, installation, and operation and offer a single point of contact for service and support so owners, engineers, and contractors are able to save valuable time and money,”

Complete, Compact Solutions for Greater Performance, Peace of Mind

Lync’s offering includes LC-N and LC-Q water heating solutions; WQ-AS, WQ-UV, and WQ-SF water quality solutions; and Aegis A and Aegis W, which are CO 2 -powered heat pumps.

Lync’s intuitive, optimized system components are seamlessly integrated and connected by the teams who designed and manufactured them, ensuring superior reliability and eliminating the inconsistencies and guesswork. Solutions are configurable with multiple capacities and can be tailored to address specific site requirements and conditions for either new or retrofit projects.

“Our goal is to provide owners, engineers, and contractors with peace of mind knowing that with a Lync solution in place, they have a complete, integrated system of the highest quality that has been carefully designed and assembled by the heating and hot water experts,” said Vincent D’Amore, director of product solutions. For more information, visit www.lyncbywatts.com.