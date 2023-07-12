Taco’s new, fully-integrated domestic water booster systems are the ideal pressure-boosting solution for multi-residential and commercial buildings.

Each system comes with a range of features, including an integral controller in every drive that offers complete built-in redundancy and minimizes downtime. A grooved pipe coupling between the pump and header permits greater design flexibility and minimizes installation and maintenance time. Also, an electrical mechanical disconnect allows isolation of an individual pump and drive, enabling the system to continue to run while maintenance is performed.

Every Taco Booster Package comes with Taco’s TSL (Taco Smart Logic) Constant Pressure programming.

Available in simplex, duplex, triplex or quadraplex configurations, these booster packages offer capacities between 125 to 2,000 gallons per minute. Each booster pump package is fully customizable with Taco’s booster configurator app. Taco Booster Systems are factory assembled, performance tested, UL labeled, NSF listed and backed by Taco’s technical support team.