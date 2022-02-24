CRANSTON, R.I. — Taco’s new and improved, fully integrated domestic water booster systems are designed for pressure-boosting solution for multi-residential and commercial buildings.

Each system comes with a range of features and benefits exclusive only to Taco, including an integral controller in every drive that offers complete built-in redundancy and minimizes downtime. A grooved pipe coupling between pump and header permits greater design flexibility and minimizes installation and maintenance time. Also, an electrical mechanical disconnect allows isolation of an individual pump and drive, enabling the system to continue to run while maintenance is performed. And every Taco Booster Package comes with Taco’s TSL (Taco Smart Logic) Constant Pressure programming.

Available in Simplex, Duplex, Triplex, or Quadraplex configurations, offering capacities between 125-2,000 gpm. Each booster pump package is fully customizable with Taco’s Booster Configurator App. Taco Booster Systems are factory-assembled, performance-tested, UL-labeled, NSF-listed, and backed by Taco’s technical support team. For more information, visit

