Greenheck’s new KSQ mixed flow roof supply fan provides energy-efficient building supply or untempered make-up air in applications where heating and cooling are not required. Model KSQ is available in direct drive sizes 7 through 33 with performance up to 16,750 cfm and 2.75 inch water gauge in multiple configurations including horizontal or bottom intake and horizontal or bottom discharge.

The KSQ’s mixed flow wheel improves airflow and efficiency while reducing sound levels, and its compact design enables a smaller footprint. Washable aluminum filters are included with the option to add pleated MERV 13 filters on bottom intake configurations.

Vari-Green motors are available through 10 hp, while panels on either side of the unit provide quick access and inspection. A knockdown field-installed weatherhood kit is provided. Multiple options and accessories are available including intake and discharge options, roof curbs, duct adapters, backdraft and control dampers, coatings, duct collars, isolation options, disconnect switches, and controls.

AMCA licensed for FEI, Air and Sound Performance and UL/cUL 705 Listed, model KSQ is ideal for filtered roof supply, untempered make-up air, kitchen supply, stairwell/elevator shaft pressurization, and other clean air applications.