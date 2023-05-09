The latest of the Watts Works Learning Centers recently opened in Ft. Worth, Texas. The 250,000-square-foot facility is customized for broad training purposes, administration, and manufacturing.

In addition to a working mechanical room with pressurized water lab, the facility includes a 3,600-square-foot learning center, office areas and a wide range of product manufacturing and assembly, including robotic welding and cutting, metal passivation, sheet metal rolling, precision laser metal cutting, CNC machining, and ASME testing.

More than 200 employees work at the Fort Worth location. At the facility, employees produce PVI water heaters, Blücher stainless-steel trench and HygienicPro drains, and Ames and Watts in-building risers. The products that are manufactured in Texas are used worldwide in various commercial applications.

Many Watts technologies play a role in supporting energy efficiency, safety and regulation, and water conservation. The Watts’ training offerings help customers and employees improve their knowledge of Watts products, services, and solutions to enhance their professional skills.

The Texas facility joins several other Watts Works Learning Centers across North America. Other Watts Works Learning Centers are located at North Andover, Massachusetts; Blauvelt, New York; St. Pauls, North Carolina; Burlington, Ontario; and Woodland, California.