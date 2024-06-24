Schneider Electric recently opened a new 105,000-square-foot integration facility in Red Oak, Texas that will be used to build prefabricated modular infrastructure to satisfy the growing demand for new data centers throughout the U.S. The facility’s opening will also create more than 200 jobs that are required to manufacture and ship the products from the North Texas region to locations across the U.S.

Designed to build pre-engineered, prefabricated IT infrastructure, the facility will accelerate the production of integrated modular data center solutions to meet rising data center demand as the AI market grows. It will do so by eliminating the upfront engineering and design work that is necessary on many data center projects. As a result, Schneider will be able to expedite delivery of standardized infrastructure to customers nationwide and reduce production costs.

“As demand for data center solutions continues to soar, the inauguration of our new integration facility marks a crucial moment in our journey to redefine industry standards and empower businesses with transformative infrastructure solutions,” said Vandana Singh, Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division & Data Center Business, Schneider Electric North America. “With enhanced capacity, streamlined production processes, and a steadfast commitment to innovation, the added manufacturing capacity at this new site will help to meet the evolving needs of our customers across the U.S.”

“The opening of this facility is a milestone, not only for Compass’ partnership with Schneider Electric but also for the way the data center industry’s supply chain is evolving to meet accelerating demand for data centers,” said Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass Datacenters. “We thought outside the box in building the Schneider facility adjacent to our Red Oak campus. This state-of-the-art facility will support Compass’ responsiveness to customer demand and help data center providers respond to growing cloud and AI infrastructure needs.”

Schneider Electric is working with Texas State Technical College to recruit and train the new facility’s employees. The company employs more than 3,500 people in Texas, including 400 employees in the Dallas area. Last fall, Schneider Electric opened its fourth and largest U.S. electrical equipment factory in El Paso, Texas. That facility provides custom electrical products for customers in a variety of market sectors, including data center components for the Red Oak facility.

Schneider Electric’s partnership with Compass Datacenters has evolved to leverage the company’s expertise in strategic real estate and its geographic footprint to build an integration facility in the Dallas market. Schneider and Compass announced their partnership in July 2023 and expanded it in November 2023 via a $3 billion multi-year data center technology agreement.

The facility’s opening was celebrated today with employees, suppliers, and government officials in attendance at a grand-opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The Red Oak facility represents a pivotal step forward in expediting delivery timelines and enhancing operational efficiencies for customers across growing industries and segments, from cloud and service providers to semiconductors and electric vehicles to healthcare and telecommunications,” Singh said.

