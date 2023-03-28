Simpson Strong-Tie announced that Texas-based McCoy’s Building Supply will offer its customers Simpson Strong-Tie Outdoor Living Solutions software.

McCoy’s has added Simpson Strong-Tie deck planner software and pergola planner software to its website to help customers plan and design deck and pergola projects. Simpson Strong-Tie fence planner software will also be rolled out on the website.

The software enables users to design their projects and then generate permit submittal pages and materials lists. Store teams have been trained to use the software tools and are available to help customers with the planning process.

“The collaboration with Simpson Strong-Tie on their Outdoor Living Solutions software helps us ensure we are providing our homebuilder, remodeler and do-it-yourself customers with everything they need to create ideal outdoor living spaces,” said Waylon Walker, McCoy’s senior vice president of operations and merchandising,.