Winter is here and restaurant and small business owners are looking for solutions to create safe, warm and inviting outdoor dining spaces that enable continued customer service while addressing the myriad of challenges posed by COVID-19. SmithGroup has developed a flexible, easily adaptable tool kit to help businesses remain open now and offer unique outdoor service in the future. Colleagues at our Chicago office have created a video to explain this adaptable process and how it can help businesses of all sizes.

If you have questions or would like to learn more about SmithGroup’s Winter Layers adaptive design process and toolkit, please contact Rana Lee at rana.lee@smithgroup.com.

Video courtesy of SmithGroup