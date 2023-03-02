NV5 Global Inc. has acquired Gaudet Associates Inc., a provider of owner representation services in South Florida. Gaudet Associates has worked on behalf of owners to oversee new facility development and renovations in Florida for 35 years. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to earnings.

Gaudet Associates operates out of its headquarters in Palm Beach, Florida, and specializes in owner representation services for the hospitality industry, high-rise buildings, and government facilities. Gaudet owner representatives coordinate the activities of all parties during the planning and construction of facilities, including program management, contract administration, change order reviews, cost estimates, value engineering, environmental assessments, and quality assurance.

“With the fastest growing population in the nation and recent growth in tourism, Florida building owners are turning to owner representatives for construction and renovation oversight to meet the needs of Florida’s residents and visitors,” said Dickerson Wright, CEO of NV5. “Gaudet Associates has been serving the Florida market for over three decades, and we look forward to the contributions that it will bring to our existing owner representation group in the state.”