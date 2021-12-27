HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — NV5 Global Inc., a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, acquired Global Realty Services Group LLC (GRS), a provider of real estate due diligence and transaction services providing property condition assessments, environmental assessments, and zoning services for real estate portfolio transactions. GRS is a growing provider of due diligence services and serves commercial mortgage lenders, government-sponsored enterprise agencies, insurance companies, real estate investment trusts, and loan originators. NV5 acquired GRS in an all-cash transaction, and it will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

“The addition of GRS to our existing real estate transaction services makes us the preeminent provider in the high-growth, high-margin real estate due diligence market,” said Dickerson Wright, P.E., chairman and CEO of NV5. “Our real estate transaction business has generated double-digit growth in 2021, and the addition of GRS’s 154 full-time equivalent personnel, premiere client list, and attractive end markets will help to drive additional growth in this highly-profitable sector.”

GRS has completed more than 10,000 projects across North America and utilizes a proprietary web-based data management system called G-NET which facilitates resource deployment, project management, and productivity reporting. The G-NET system allows GRS to deliver quicker response times for client needs with improved efficiency and profitability.

“We are excited to join the NV5 team and look forward to the competitive advantage resulting from our combined technical resources and expanded network and the opportunities that this transaction will create for our clients and our employees,” said Noreen Clindinning, president of GRS. For more information, visit

