NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Watts has launched the Watts W561, a smart and connected Wi-Fi thermostat that provides precise temperature control of a single-stage heating system.

When connected to the Internet, the W561 thermostat can be controlled remotely using the Watts® Home mobile app. It offers a seven-day, four-event, programmable schedule and an early start feature that automatically heats up a room by the scheduled time.

An “away” mode can be quickly and easily accessed to provide energy savings when the space is unoccupied. In addition, the thermostat supports radiant floor heating with a floor sensor that can be installed to enhance comfort and protect floor coverings. For more information, visit https://www.watts.com/w561.