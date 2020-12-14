APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — A custom-designed, prefabricated, pre-pressurized network of Uponor crosslinked polyethylene (PEX-a) tubing, the Uponor Radiant Rollout™ Mat is the ideal solution for faster, more consistent installations for large commercial radiant heating and cooling applications. The manufacturer states this product can save up to 85% in installation time.

The mat consists of Wirsbo hePEX™ (oxygen barrier) or Uponor AquaPEX® (non-barrier) PEX-a tubing connected with ProPEX® engineered plastic (EP) fittings, which are safe for burial in the slab and offer fast onsite customization when necessary.

“Because it’s pre-packaged and pre-pressurized, the Radiant Rollout Mat provides hassle-free commissioning of a radiant heating and cooling system,” said Dan Sullivan, senior product manager, commercial radiant heating and cooling, at Uponor. “Couple that with the built-in quality that comes with Uponor systems, building professionals can feel confident they are specifying a product that reduces mistakes and liabilities.”

The mat can install about eight times faster than conventional radiant tubing installation methods, potentially shaving weeks off an installation schedule. For example, six contractors can install 35,000 square feet (16-19 mats) per day, as opposed to 4,500 square feet per day using conventional installation methods. Contractors will also appreciate less time on their hands and knees with the Radiant Rollout Mat, saving on muscle and back strain.

“We didn’t have to step through rebar squares and bend over to attach it,” said Steve Zamora, piping foreman, Miller Bonded Inc. of Albuquerque, New Mexico. “It was much better on the back.”

