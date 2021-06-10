NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Powers, a Watts brand, has enhanced its IntelliStation® Jr. digital mixing valve with remote visibility and alerts through cloud connectivity.

The IntelliStation Jr. now features Wi-Fi capability and connectivity to the new Watts® OnSite mobile and web app for commercial facilities. The Watts OnSite app provides access to critical mixing valve performance data.

While BACnet and Modbus were already native to the valves, the new IntelliStation Jr. with Cloud connectivity provides an additional economical way to view and adjust critical mixed outlet temperature via a secure, local Wi-Fi network. No additional module is needed to achieve connectivity.

Key features of the enhanced IntelliStation Jr. include multi-channel alerts, remote scheduling of temperature setback for energy efficiency, data logging, and report generation for ASHRAE 188P compliance, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.watts.com/our-story/brands/intellistation-family/intellistation-jr.