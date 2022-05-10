NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Watts has announced the addition of cold expansion fitting tailpiece connections (PEX F1960) for the LFMMV and LF1170 mixing valve series. The addition of PEX F1960 union tailpieces allows Watts to continue to offer a wide range of tailpiece options for these point-of-use and point-of-source thermostatic mixing valves, which also includes threaded, sweat, PEX, CPVC, press, and push-to-connect options. Connections are available in ½- and ¾-inch sizes. For more information, visit www.watts.com.
LFMMVM1-CEF and LF1170M2-CEF Mixing Valves with PEX F1960 Connections – Watts
May 10, 2022
