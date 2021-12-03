NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Watts introduces the IntelliFlow® automatic washing machine shutoff valve, now with smart and connected capabilities.
The Watts IntelliFlow® uses a state-of-the-art electronic control device that senses washing machine current flow. It automatically turns off the water to the washing machine when it is not in use, protecting a customer’s home or business from potential flooding due to a burst or broken washing machine water supply hose. In addition, the IntelliFlow now features Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling customers to receive text and email alerts in case of a leak from their washing machine.
The IntelliFlow is designed for use in residential applications for single family, multifamily, or rental properties.“This advanced product adds Wi-Fi connectivity to our industry leading solution and gives even more peace of mind with email and text alerts,” said Shashwat Nath, product manager, Watts.
For more information, visit the product pageonwww.watts.com.