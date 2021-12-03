NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Watts introduces the IntelliFlow® automatic washing machine shutoff valve, now with smart and connected capabilities.

The Watts IntelliFlow® uses a state-of-the-art electronic control device that senses washing machine current flow. It automatically turns off the water to the washing machine when it is not in use, protecting a customer’s home or business from potential flooding due to a burst or broken washing machine water supply hose. In addition, the IntelliFlow now features Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling customers to receive text and email alerts in case of a leak from their washing machine.

The IntelliFlow is designed for use in residential applications for single family, multifamily, or rental properties.

“This advanced product adds Wi-Fi connectivity to our industry leading solution and gives even more peace of mind with email and text alerts,” said Shashwat Nath, product manager, Watts.

