DULUTH, Ga. — FabricAir Inc., a manufacturer of fabric HVAC duct, introduces the Harsh Environment (HE) Suspension System. The HE Suspension System is a hot dipped galvanized (HDG) coating for safely protecting critical weight-bearing suspension components from corrosion in commercial/industrial building harsh environments.

The HE Suspension System is designed for use with FabricAir’s proprietary anodized aluminum H-Rail suspension products and consists of HDG threaded M8 steel rods, nuts, washers, threaded rod couplings, and rod/H-Rail connectors. The specially-designed, proprietary connectors accept M8 (5/16-inch) rods, but adapt to the M6 (1/4-inch) diameters required for standard H-Rail connection. The HDG coating’s minimum 40-micron layer is thicker and more protective than most competitive coatings. Consequently, the male and female threads of the rods and receptacles are cut strategically to facilitate smooth turning.

The HE Suspension System complies with North American building standards. The HE suspension system and H-Rail are both designed to endure a minimum of 30 years in a natatorium. Natatoriums are often classified under corrosion categories of C4-C5, because they’re one of the most challenging engineering environments due to inherent high humidity, chloramines, and gaseous pool sanitization chemicals. Food processing, waste water treatment, chemical and other corrosive environment facilities and are also ideal applications for the HE suspension system.

FabricAir recommends combining the HE Suspension System with Combi permeable fabric duct for a total HE air distribution system. Combi’s polyester material is corrosion resistant and its permeability prevents duct condensation formation. Optional antimicrobial fabric treatment is also available for food processing, pharmaceutical, and other applications where mold, mildew, and other microbes potentially grow. Combi is available with all FabricAir air distribution vent designs.

The HE Suspension System’s other advantages are:

Similar pricing to standard suspension systems;

Applicable for 8- to 90-inch-diameter (203-mm to 2,286-mm) fabric duct;

Does not require routine maintenance;

Meets all building codes;

Contractors are responsible for hardware that connects the suspension system to the structure; and

Simple and quick installation with conventional tools.

The HE Suspension System complements FabricAir’s current galvanized and stainless steel suspension system options. For more information, visit

