LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — FabricAir, a manufacturer of fabric HVAC duct, introduces the FabricAir Rack Flow System, an air delivery system for multitier agricultural grow racks that doesn’t use sheet metal duct or plenums.

Rack Flow consists of fabric duct, high-efficiency fans, variable-speed controllers, and a suspension system of stainless steel cables and powder-coated mounting brackets. The system is designed for multitier cannabis growing as it delivers conditioned ambient air through the racking into the plant canopy to prevent yield-restricting microclimates.

Rack Flow is the only multitier rack air delivery system designed by an air distribution manufacturer. The lightweight system is adaptable to all rack brands and compatible with any lighting grid. FabricAir boasts a high cfm per watt efficiency. The system serves racks up to 64 feet long.

Rack Flow ducts are supplied with conditioned ambient air from two high-efficiency, ETL-listed, Energy Star fans. Growers can adjust the airflow to accommodate different stages of grow cycles. Fans come standard with variable-speed, digital controllers, are easily integrated with grow automation systems (GAS), and are compatible with feedback controls. Rack Flow’s fans are controllable using 0-10V or pulse wave modulation (PWM) formats. Rack Flow uses two premium, antimicrobial, flame-retardant and durable fabric cloud ducts that span the length of the rack.

Rack Flow far outperforms all other rack air delivery systems because of the following advantages:

Uses a proprietary linear venting that produces uniform, predictable airflow and velocities;

Doesn’t use metal plenums or ductwork that are labor intensive to install and clean;

ECM fans cut power consumption by up to half versus conventional AC fans;

Fans conform to UL–507 and CSA C22.2 standards; and

Can be quickly disassembled, laundered and reassembled up to six times faster than conventional systems.



Other benefits of Rack Flow are:

Environments, as reported by GAS sensors, can be modified or improved via variable-speed fan capabilities;

Mounting system is adaptable to hanging from the sides or middle of the rack;

Comes with easy-to-wire TRRS jacks/cables for connecting to the GAS or FabricAir provided controller; and

Simple and quick installation.