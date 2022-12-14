SAN FRANCISCO— John Moran III, senior principal and head of the vertical transportation practice at Syska Hennessy Group, is retiring from the firm after a 35-year tenure.

Under Moran’s leadership, the vertical transportation practice grew significantly, expanding from a few specialists in the New York office to professionals in multiple offices across the U.S. He also served as the principal in charge of many prominent projects, including Salt Lake City International Airport, Indianapolis International Airport, Hamad International Airport in Qatar, the Long Beach Civic Center and Port of Long Beach Headquarters, the Sutter Health California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco, the Hyundai Udong I’Park Complex in South Korea, and The Natural History Museum at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco.

“John’s creative designs have helped innumerable clients provide superior, safe, and cost-effective elevator service,” said Gary Brennen, co-president of Syska Hennessy. “He also pioneered technological advances to maximize the passenger experience. Our vertical transport practice has garnered an international reputation under his oversight.”

Moran earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Saint Mary’s College of California and an MBA from Golden Gate University. For more information, visit www.syska.com.