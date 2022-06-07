TAMPA, Fla. — Syska Hennessy Group, an international engineering firm, has opened an office in Tampa, Florida, its 19th office worldwide.

The Tampa office supplements Syska’s facility in Jacksonville, established 20 years ago. Engineers in both locations support multiple confidential financial clients, corporate interior fit-outs, critical facilities projects, and aviation and energy sector clients in each city as well as in South Florida and Orlando. They also collaborate on other projects while upholding longstanding relationships with premier architects and project managers across the state.

“Our work in Florida has increased significantly in the past few years,” said Joseph O’Sullivan, senior principal and leader of Syska’s southeastern region. “Now that we have an on-site presence in the north and the center of the state, we can better serve our clients and easily address any needs that arise quickly and efficiently.”

Some of Syska’s recent projects in Florida include the Broward County Convention Center and Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando International Airport’s South Terminal Complex, relocation of a confidential aviation authority’s headquarters and emergency operations center, and a multiyear/phased renovation and expansion for a confidential financial client. For more information, visit

.