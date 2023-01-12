NEW YORK — Syska Hennessy Group, an international engineering firm, promoted Louis Curatolo, CPA, from director of finance to chief administrative officer and appointed Daniel Daragiu, CPA, MBA, as CFO. Both executives are based in the firm’s headquarters in New York City.

In his new role, Curatolo will oversee human resources, information technology, information systems, real estate, and facilities and will collaborate with Daragiu. Curatolo has more than 20 years of accounting and finance experience within the architectural and engineering industry, nine of which have been at Syska.

“Louis did a great job as our director of finance,” said Gary Brennen, co-president, Syska. “He restructured and streamlined our project finance systems, budgeting process, and firm policies, all of which significantly improved our financial and commercial performance.”

Daragiu has nearly 20 years of experience as a CFO for real estate and construction companies, both in the U.S. and in his native Romania. Before joining Syska, he served as division CFO for Engel Burman Construction Group on Long Island. Previous experience includes 10 years as the CFO of Danya Cebus, a subsidiary of Africa Israel Investments Ltd. In that capacity he spent seven years in Bucharest and three in New York City.

“Daniel’s international expertise benefits us immensely,” said Cyrus Izzo, co-president, Syska. “In recent years, we have been expanding our geographic footprint, which now stretches across the U.S., the Middle East, and the Far East. Daniel’s comfort level with global business and global accounting standards is a big plus in serving our many international clients.”

Curatolo, a resident of Northport, New York, earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting, from Hofstra University in Uniondale, New York. He is a certified public accountant in New York.

Daragiu earned an MBA from Rutgers University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management information systems from the Bucharest University of Economic Studies. For more information, visit

