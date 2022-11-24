SUWANEE, Ga. — Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS), a supplier of ductless and ducted mini-split and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heat pump and air conditioning systems, announces the launch of a new utility rebate finder for commercial products within the “Professional” section of MitsubishiComfort.com.

The rebate finder offers users quick access to information about Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI)-qualified Mitsubishi Electric products eligible for utility rebates. Users can search by product category, Btuh range, program type and utility company name.

“The new rebate finder allows METUS sales teams to provide utility rebate estimates quickly and accurately for any utility in the country,” said James DeBerry, marketing manager, commercial, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC. “Rebate estimates can be included in proposals or introduced to customers as a way to help offset project costs. This new tool can help smooth the estimate process for all involved, providing program details, status, pre-approval requirements and much more, alleviating the need to search multiple sources for the information.”

