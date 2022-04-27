SUWANEE, Ga. — Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), a global supplier of ductless and ducted mini-split and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heat pump and air conditioning systems, introduces Lossnay® RVX2, the next generation of Lossnay Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) units helping building owners, engineers, and architects meet ventilation requirements and improve IAQ.

High-performance Lossnay RVX2 ERV units improve comfort and efficiency by repurposing heat from exhaust air stream to condition filtered outdoor air supplied for ventilation. Designed to save energy in commercial and light commercial settings, Lossnay is a total heat exchange ventilation system with a low-maintenance cross-flow energy-exchange core made of a specially treated, cellulose-fiber membrane for temperature (sensible heat) and humidity (latent heat) exchanges.

Lossnay RVX2 helps building owners, engineers, and architects improve IAQ and ventilation while satisfying new and evolving efficiency requirements.

“The next generation of Mitsubishi Electric Lossnay ERVs provide greater static pressure and feature a new CO 2 sensor and remote controller, enabling variable airflow adjustment,” said James DeBerry, marketing manager, commercial, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US. “These new features minimize ductwork costs and time by allowing the user to adjust the airflow after installation.”

The optional CO 2 sensor can help building owners and operators improve IAQ and save energy. In combination with the new remote controller, Lossnay RVX2 can automatically adjust fan speed between 25% and 100%, depending on CO 2 concentration.

In compliance with energy codes in many states, Lossnay RVX2 features a high-efficiency DC motor requiring less than 1 watt per cfm at all fan speeds. For versatility in application options, the units are available in 300, 380, 470, 600, 940, and 1200 cfm airflow volumes. All units come equipped with a MERV-7 filter as standard; optional MERV-14 and MERV-16 filters are also available. The Lossnay RVX2 fan speed can be adjusted between 25%-100% in 5% increments.

Lossnay RVX2 ERVs are compatible with CITY MULTI® R2-Series and Y-Series VRF systems as well as Mitsubishi Electric S-Series and P-Series indoor units. For more information, visit www.mitsubishicomfort.com.