ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Suzanne Rigdon brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, digital strategy, and new technology to her new role as senior director of marketing for LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. She has a significant background in digital media, along with seven-plus years of variable refrigerant flow and duct-free systems experience.

Rigdon joins LG from Mitsubishi Electric Trane, where she was instrumental in developing the company’s U.S. digital platform as well as other important systems and processes. Across the course of her career, Rigdon has created and managed hundreds of interactive projects from websites for Fortune 500 brands in multiple languages to mobile apps.

At LG, Rigdon will be charged with driving a fully-integrated marketing approach that bridges traditional, digital and hybrid platforms. For more information, visit www.lghvac.com.