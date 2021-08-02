ALPHARETTA, Ga. — LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA has introduced two new split dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS) units, enabling building owners and facility managers to efficiently condition outside air for improved IAQ and comfort without sacrificing flexibility, reliability, or ease of integration.

New to the award-winning LG DOAS lineup are 12-ton Split Rooftop DOAS and 1,500- to 2,000-cfm indoor split DOAS offerings, providing commercial owners and operators with the ability to implement complete end-to-end LG HVAC systems with ease. The new split DOAS models are configured for compatibility with LG’s Multi V™ variable refrigerant flow (VRF) outdoor units and integrate seamlessly with LG VRF controls. The new units are optimal for new building and retrofit projects with outside air requirements, such as applications in education, office, retail, and hospitality spaces as well as multifamily housing.

Thoughtfully designed with flexibility and economy in mind, the new LG split DOAS units address the needs of multiple applications. With built-in heat recovery units, both the split rooftop DOAS and indoor split DOAS are easy to install and are ideal for applications where roof limitations prevent the use of a packaged rooftop DOAS. The new DOAS feature longer pipe lengths that allow for remote connection to VRF Multi V units as a solution for on-site space restrictions, providing more design flexibility. LG’s split DOAS includes a web user interface for remote accessibility along with the option for VRF and DOAS interlocked operation via LGAP. Such features enable seamless integration without the need for third-party platforms.

LG’s new split DOAS utilizes heat pump technology, which displaces the need for fossil fuel sources and provides more efficiency than electric resistance heating alternatives. Featuring inverter compressors that run efficiently at variable speed and double heat recovery coils, LG split DOAS operates with reduced demand on energy use and compressor loads, leading to even more energy efficiency; the product also contributes toward satisfying requirements for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design™ (LEED ®) certification when packaged with VRF.

“As the emphasis on indoor air quality increases and the market is trending toward reducing the impact of traditional fossil fuels, LG’s new split DOAS series provides the industry with an efficient and cost-effective solution for HVAC applications with specific outdoor air codes—while allowing for the vertical alignment of DOAS, VRF and controls with ease,” said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president, Air Conditioning Technologies, LG Electronics USA. “Designed with efficiency, versatility, and flexibility at the center, our new split DOAS options complete the package and customers don’t have to look any further than LG for their entire indoor comfort solution.”

For more information, visit lghvac.com.