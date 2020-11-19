ALPHARETTA, Ga. — LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA has expanded its portfolio of single- and multi-zone products with LGRED° (Reliable to Extreme Degrees) technology, bringing powerful heating capability to more single zone products and pushing the industry forward in the electrification of residential and light commercial building sectors.

Boasting heating capacity performance down to 5°F and continuous heating operations down to minus 13°, products featuring LGRED° heat technology efficiently deliver heat during colder weather. LG single-zone systems with LGRED° provide homeowners and small business owners with an electric option that reliably delivers year-round heating and cooling in an all-in-one inverter heat pump system. For cold climate zones especially, the systems offer a greener alternative, replacing expensive, supplemental heat sources.

As the movement to reduce the impact of traditional fossil fuels progresses, the expansion of LG single-zone systems with LGRED° makes strides in the market preference for a more efficient and connected home or building. By offering flexible solutions for maximum occupant comfort in extreme temperatures, homeowners now have one system to heat and cool as well as the convenience of only one system to maintain. An added benefit, the launch of LG’s new single-zone systems gives homeowners and contractors the opportunity to take advantage of the growing number of federal, local, and utility rebates and incentives to offset the upfront installation costs, making the switch more accessible and affordable while capturing the long term benefit of this technology.

Featuring LG Inverter technology, the new single-zone products with LGRED° can intelligently sense the air conditioning demand, proportionally ramping the inverter compressor up or down. The Energy Star®-certified lineup also comes packed with other benefits of inverter technology, including enhanced acoustic comfort as well as compatibility with the LG ThinQ™ app, providing access to an ecosystem of LG products from any smart device including Google Home or Alexa.

Offered in capacities ranging from 18,000-48,000 Btu/h, the expanded suite of LG single-zone systems meets a variety of home and load sizes and are matched with ducted and ductless indoor unit styles, including the LG Multi-position Air Handler Unit. LG single-zone system products now featuring LGRED° heat technology include:

• LG Multi-position Vertical AHU Systems;

• LG High Static Ducted Systems;

• LG Low Static Ducted Systems; and

• LG 4-Way Ceiling Cassette Systems.

“As regional initiatives and demand for electrification gain ground, we’re seeing more and more incentives and rebates for the fossil fuel replacement market,” said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president and general manager, LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. “By expanding LGRED° in our single-zone suite, LG is responding to the market by providing homeowners and contractors with energy-efficient electric options that were previously out of reach in colder climates. As one of the only manufacturers to bring cold climate heat pumps that don’t require an auxiliary heat source to market, LG is continuing to deliver advanced innovations that meet customer needs, while moving the industry forward in overall efficiency and clean energy.”

