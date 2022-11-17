BALTIMORE — The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and presenting partner, A. O. Smith, announce the Top 10 candidates for this year’s Golden Arm Award. These remaining quarterbacks are 10 of the best players in college football across the nation.

The candidates are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.

2022 Golden Arm Award Top 10 presented by A. O. Smith

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Max Duggan, TCU

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Will Levis, Kentucky

Bo Nix, Oregon

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Bryce Young, Alabama

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

The 2022 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. A. O. Smith is committed to creating innovative solutions that set new standards in the water heating industry. To watch the full announcement for this year’s Top 10, visit

