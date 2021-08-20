BALTIMORE — The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation Inc., along with presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corp. announce the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.

2021 Golden Arm Award Watch List Presented by A. O. Smith

Luke Anthony, Louisiana Tech

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Hank Bachmeier, Boise State

Connor Bazelak, Missouri

Jake Bentley, South Alabama

Charlie Brewer, Utah

Chase Brice, Appalachian State

Anthony Brown, Oregon

Braxton Burmeister, Virginia Tech

Sean Chambers, Wyoming

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Jack Coan, Notre Dame

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Dustin Crum, Kent State

Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

JT Daniels, Georgia

Tommy DeVito, Syracuse

Jarret Doege, West Virginia

Max Duggan, TCU

Dillon Gabriel, UCF

Chase Garbers, California

Jarrett Guarantano, Washington State

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Bailey Hockman, Middle Tennessee

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Tyler Johnston III, UAB

Emory Jones, Florida

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

D'Eriq King, Miami

Devin Leary, NC State

Levi Lewis, Louisiana

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

McKenzie Milton, Florida State

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Dylan Morris, Washington

Bo Nix, Auburn

Michael Penix, Jr., Indiana

Brandon Peters, Illinois

Spencer Petras, Iowa

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Drew Plitt, Ball State

Jack Plummer, Purdue

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Chris Reynolds, Charlotte

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Anthony Russo, Michigan State

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

Kedon Slovis, USC

Nick Starkel, San Jose State

Carson Strong, Nevada

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Casey Thompson, Texas

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Clayton Tune, Houston

Kyle Vantrease, Buffalo

Malik Willis, Liberty

Terry Wilson, New Mexico

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns, and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation president, John Unitas Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith, continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. A. O. Smith is committed to creating innovative solutions that set new standards for their industry. For more information, visit www.hotwater.com.