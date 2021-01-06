MILWAUKEE — University of Alabama quarterback, Mac Jones, has won the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented annually by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and A.O. Smith Corp. Jones becomes the third Alabama quarterback to win the Golden Arm Award, joining Jay Barker, 1994, and AJ McCarron, 2013.

In his first full season as the University of Alabama’s quarterback, Jones led his team to an 11-0 record, an SEC title win, and the top seed in the College Football playoff. In addition to being named to the All-SEC First Team, the 22 year old is also the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, completing 275-of-357 passes for a nation-leading completion percentage of 77% while his passer rating of 203 is also first. Jones has thrown for 4,036 yards (second-most in the nation) and 36 touchdowns (tied for second most). Additionally, Jones threw for more than 400 yards four times (the most in a career in Alabama history), including three times in a row against Texas A&M (435), Mississippi (417), and Georgia (417) and tossed four or more TDs six times, including two games with five against Auburn and Florida in the SEC title game (to go with 418 passing yards). The Florida native completed more than 80% of his passes three times and completed at least 74.1% of his passes in eight of 11 games.

In what has been the most unprecedented year for college sports, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, like many other awards, has had to make changes to protect all of those involved. This year’s presentation to honor Jones’ achievements will be pre-recorded and released on Thursday, Jan. 7 on the Golden Arm Award social channels and shared by the University of Alabama.

The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The award acknowledges performance on the field, but it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity, and those who honor the game. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Golden Arm Award Selection Committee, a group of prominent football journalists, former coaches and players, general managers, commentators, announcers, and other former award recipients.

Since the Award’s inception, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation has donated more than $750,000 through college scholarships to graduating high school scholar athletes to pursue their higher education and continue playing football. In addition, the foundation gives back to community youth football leagues in both Kentucky and Maryland.

