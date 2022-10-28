MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls, a global provider of smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, enhanced its product line of FRICK® AcuAir® Hygienic Air units, with the goal of reducing overall delivery times and improving customer experiences. The line of precision-engineered systems now includes a standard mixed air-style product line featuring 19 models (ranging from 7K – 100K) and has been designed to improve the delivery of sanitary air to food-process rooms. Using standardized models allows proposals and submittal packages capable of delivery within hours, makes it possible for food processing plants to receive the units when they need them and avoid interruption.

AcuAir Hygienic Air units are designed to help processors manage conditions to comply with government requirements for food safety. The new AcuAir Hygienic Air units reduce plant downtime and associated costs by keeping process room temperatures between 35°F and 40°, reducing the need for daily sanitation cycles and increasing production. Effective management of cleaning intervals can also get process rooms back to production in a timelier manner.

“It’s critical that our products evolve with our customers’ growing challenges,” said Ian Reynell, executive director, product management and commercial excellence at Johnson Controls. “We’ve standardized our AcuAir Hygienic Air units to help our customers receive products faster and keep their process rooms running more efficiently. At Johnson Controls, we are always driving innovation in our products and finding new solutions — we listen, learn, and find ways to better address our clients’ needs and make their lives easier.”

Additional enhancements to the AcuAir line have been added to improve the food processor’s experience by reducing energy use, managing condensation, removing contaminants and limiting air migration:

ECM fans for AcuAir Hygienic Air units improve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs;

Standardized direct-driven plenum fans circulate process room air and are readily available for component replacement and upgrading; and

The improved AcuAir Quantum HD UnityTM Controller uses hygienic air processing control logic to provide efficient control of the process room environment.

Improved control features also help operators continue to reduce energy consumption:

Economizer mode for free cooling;

Variable-speed drives (VSDs) for fine-tuning fan speeds; and

Independent exhaust air fan VSD control to reduce starts and stops.

“The latest AcuAir Hygienic Air unit enhancements are another example of Johnson Controls’ investment in its customers’ success and its dedication to product innovation,” said Reynell.

In addition to the new standard models, custom AcuAir Hygienic Air units are available. For more information, click here.