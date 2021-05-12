MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls, a global provider of smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, expanded its line of premium commercial rooftop units, which are now available in 25-80 tons. The Johnson Controls Premier platform provides building owners with best-in-class efficiency levels that significantly reduce operational costs over the life of the unit while ensuring IAQ is maximized through optional features, such as UV lights, humidifiers, and final filters.

“We’ve engineered the Premier platform to be as dynamic as the complex projects our customers manage,” said Philip Smyth, executive director, commercial product management, Johnson Controls. “Future-ready technologies are integrated at every turn, from optional bacteria and virus fighting ultraviolet lights to airflow measurement stations that reduce maintenance and improve serviceability. In addition, the systems offer high standard efficiencies, which is key to lowering life cycle costs.”

The Premier platform meets aggressive U.S. Department of Energy 2023 energy efficiency standards. Offered in standard efficiency (up to 10.9 EER/15.8 IEER), high capacity or high efficiency (up to 11.4 EER/16.9 IEER), Premier units can provide up to 50% greater efficiency at part load than is required, depending on the standard. Standard double-wall foam panels offer improved thermal efficiency, while modulating options, such as compressors, an energy recovery wheel, and gas or electric heat, further improve efficiency, providing quality comfort.

To simplify system configuration and minimize start-up time, units feature start-up wizards, a 5.5-inch OLED display, and an optimized numeric keypad, which are standard on all units. Customers can upgrade to the new optional high-end graphical user interface, which features a full-color touchscreen that provides quick access to system status, performance metrics, and schedule parameters. Start-up is further simplified with Johnson Controls’ new RTUToolkit app for Android and iOS. With the app, contractors simply scan a unique QR code on each rooftop, which enables on-demand access to unit-specific details, technical literature, and a direct connection to technical support.

Premier rooftop units streamline the design process with integrated system selection tools, easily accessible building information modeling files, improved submittals, and simplified specification. The high-performance base models offer a complete range of factory options, including various airflow path configurations, indoor environmental quality options, and modulating options for improved comfort. Maintenance is also simplified with service-friendly features, such as an optional Mobile Access Portal gateway that offers remote monitoring for ease of connection while at the job site, allowing technicians to interface with units without getting out of the truck. In addition, the Smart Equipment-enabled units provide seamless integration with leading building controls systems, including Verasys and OpenBlue, a dynamic connected platform for smart, healthy, and sustainable building solutions from Johnson Controls.

For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com/premier.