Predator™ and Large Sunline™ Rooftop Units – Johnson Controls

MILWAUKEE — The York® brand of Johnson Controls has released two new options to deliver maximum energy efficiency and comfort control to commercial spaces. The 6.5-12.5 ton Predator™ series and 15-23 ton Large Sunline™ series ultra-high efficiency products achieve improved efficiency with intelligent control and operational flexibility.

“Building professionals are continuously faced with rising energy costs and evolving sustainability standards,” said Eric Newberg, director of commercial product management, Johnson Controls. “These ultra-high-efficiency units allow our customers to achieve significant reductions in energy consumption without sacrificing ease of installation or serviceability.”

With efficiencies reaching as high as 21 IEER, these products comply with requirements set by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), ASHRAE 90.1-2013, 2015 International Energy Conservation Code, and the Consortium for Energy Efficiency’s Advanced Tier*. These efficiencies are achieved through the optimization of advanced technologies, including:

• Two independent refrigerant circuits to provide system redundancy and optimal reliability;

• Two UltraTech™ compressors allow for three stages of cooling on 6.5-17.5 ton models; one UltraTech™ compressor, and one set of tandem scroll compressors provide four stages of cooling on 20- and 23-ton models to meet the most stringent building code requirements; and

• IntelliSpeed™ discrete fan control (DFC) to provide variation of the fan speed based on number of cooling stages engaged.

• ECM condenser fan motor that is exceptionally efficient. Each ultra-high efficiency unit is built exclusively to order and offers a host of options and accessories to match a building’s needs and simplify specification. In addition to common options, advanced features include:

• Optional MagnaDRY™ reheat system allows a portion of the refrigerant’s rejected heat to be reused, increasing efficiency and reducing moisture levels without overcooling; and

• Optional variable air volume (VAV) uses a variable frequency drive (VFD) and pressure transducer to maintain constant static pressure in the supply duct. VAV units have three stages of cooling operation and the 20- and 23-ton VAV units have four stages of cooling.

Ultra-high-efficiency rooftop units match existing product footprints within the same family for increased flexibility, faster specification, and easier replacement. Serviceability and operation are further optimized with Smart Equipment™ controls that display alarm messages and identify faults. Smart Equipment controls also provide seamless integration with Johnson Controls building automation interfaces, including zone controllers and systems, such as the Verasys® control system. Additionally, an optional mobile access portal (MAP) allows users to view and edit equipment controller parameters, set points, schedules, and alarms remotely.

All York commercial rooftop units are designed, engineered, and assembled in the U.S. For more information, visit www.york.com.