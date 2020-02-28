27.5- to 50-ton Select Rooftop Units – Jonson Controls

MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls launched a new series of 27.5- to 50-ton commercial rooftop units designed with simple, smart controls to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency and extended equipment life. Select rooftop units from Johnson Controls feature a prepackaged Smart Equipment controls platform with a full array of user-adaptable parameters, and the units integrate seamlessly with the Verasys building controls system for maximum system control.

Select rooftop units are offered alongside the award-winning Johnson Controls Premier platform to provide a complete and competitive offering in this tonnage range. Select rooftop units exceed U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) 2023 energy efficiency standards by up to 22% while surpassing current DOE 2018 levels by up to 39%. In addition, the units offer exceptional part-load efficiency (IEER) and up to 15% greater IEER than the Millennium™ legacy product. Coming later in 2020, the four-stage IntelliSpeed™ models will bring even higher efficiencies, with energy costs reduced to industry-leading levels.

“Recognizing the market need for a value-based solution within this tonnage range, we designed the Johnson Controls Select rooftop units to deliver greater efficiency, extended equipment life, and reduced operating costs,” said Matthew Schaub, vice president and general manager, commercial ducted systems, Johnson Controls. “We’ve designed this platform with smart controls to provide building managers with unprecedented insight into building operations and maximum control over system performance.”

Units are optimized with the latest proprietary advances in modeling technology to help preemptively identify issues, and an optional Mobile Access Portal offers remote diagnostic monitoring for fewer trips to the job site. In addition, single-side access to all serviceable items provides ease of service that is further simplified with accessible connections, service ports, coil cleaning hatches, hinged access panels, convenience outlets, service disconnect switches, and optional service valves.

Additional features include:

• Multiple airflow strategies, including two-stage constant-volume, two-stage with IntelliSpeed™ fan control, four-stage variable-air-volume, and four-stage with IntelliSpeed™ fan control.

• A broad range of heat options, including staged and modulating gas heat*, stainless steel heat exchangers, and electric heat.

• Easier-to-use controls that include a start-up and commissioning wizard to simplify the installation process.

• Competitive replacement opportunity with the same footprint as the majority of similar tonnage-range units in the field – minimizing the need for costly, leak-prone transition curbs.

Units are supported by the new Johnson Controls Commercial Application Support organization, which provides expert presale consultation, and the Johnson Controls Commercial Technical Service team, which provides leading field support. These teams offer technical and field support throughout every aspect of ownership from selection, installation, replacement, and service.

For more information on the Johnson Controls Select commercial rooftop units, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com/select.