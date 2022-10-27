CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 — Carrier expanded its award-winning AquaEdge® 19DV water-cooled centrifugal chiller capacity range in North America. With capacity now up to 1,150 tons, the AquaEdge 19DV can accommodate customer requirements of higher capacity applications, such as commercial high rise and mixed-use buildings, large manufacturing factories, and health care facilities. The AquaEdge 19DV utilizes a refrigerant with a low global warming potential of ~1. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corp., a global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

“The AquaEdge 19DV is built on the legacy of Willis Carrier’s breakthrough invention of the centrifugal chiller, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year,” said Tom Franaszek, director, global product management, water-cooled chillers, Carrier Commercial HVAC. “The 19DV’s unique EquiDriveTM two-stage back-to-back compressor design improves efficiency and operating range, continuing Carrier’s technological leadership in centrifugal chiller design.”

The AquaEdge 19DV was designed to minimize environmental impact while also providing industry leading efficiency. It also provides free cooling, a strategy for leveraging natural air temperatures, which can result in thousands of dollars in energy savings per year while reducing maintenance costs and mechanical room space. The efficient design supports Carrier’s 2030 ESG goal to reduce its customers’ carbon footprint by more than 1 gigaton.

Additional features include a variable frequency drive (VFD) that protects the chiller against abnormalities in the power quality being delivered to a system. In addition, every 19DV is supported by Carrier’s BluEdge™ service platform, providing actionable analytics and real-time dashboards. Carrier Service automatically trends, predicts, and analyzes performance, allowing for a strategic approach to preventive maintenance and providing an intuitive way to monitor plant energy consumption.

The AquaEdge 19DV first launched in Asia in 2016 and was subsequently introduced to other regions, earning a reputation for reliability and efficiency. For more information, visit www.carrier.com/19DV.