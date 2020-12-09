CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carrier has expanded its AquaEdge® 19DV water-cooled centrifugal chiller capacity range in North America by an additional 150 tons. With the capacity range now starting at 350 tons – previously 500-tons – the 19DV can accommodate customer requirements of smaller applications. The top of the range remains at 800 tons. The AquaEdge 19DV is the ultimate innovation in cooling and heating technology and utilizes an environmentally sustainable refrigerant with the highest possible safety rating and an ultra-low global warming potential of ~1.

“The Carrier® AquaEdge 19DV exemplifies the innovation that is at the heart of our company, and it has been recognized around the world for its ability to meet and surpass our customers’ needs for performance and efficiency,” said Chris Opie, vice president, product marketing and platform strategy, Carrier HVAC-Commercial. “With the expansion of the capacity range by an additional 150 tons, customers with lower-capacity applications will now be able to recognize all the benefits this ‘ultimate Btu machine’ delivers.”

The AquaEdge 19DV was designed to minimize environmental impact while also providing exceptional efficiency. The 19DV’s unique EquiDriveTM two-stage, back-to-back compression allows for effective heat recovery, which enables its excellent cooling efficiency at standard conditions to flex up to 120°F (48.9°C) for energy-saving hot water production. The 19DV also provides free cooling, a strategy for leveraging natural air temperatures, which can result in thousands of dollars in energy savings per year while reducing maintenance costs and mechanical room space.

Additional features include a variable frequency drive (VFD) that protects the chiller against abnormalities in the power quality being delivered to a system and Carrier SMART Service, wireless technology that allows for remote diagnostics, long-term performance trending, benchmarking, decision analytics, and advanced notifications. By leveraging insights, Carrier SMART Service provides intelligent analytics for maintenance staff that can proactively help improve equipment reliability and reduce energy usage, maintenance expenses and resource consumption.

The innovative AquaEdge 19DV first launched in Asia in 2016 and was subsequently introduced to other regions, earning a reputation for reliability and efficiency. The chiller has amassed an impressive list of accolades, including, most recently, being named as the 2019 Innovative Manufacturer/Supplier of the Year in the Chillers category at the Climate Control Awards hosted by CPI Industry. Other honors from 2019 include being named as the Green Product of the Year in the Energy Management category at the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Green Building Awards in Dubai and the RAC Cooling Industry Award for Air Conditioning Product of the Year in the System/Standalone category in London.

Last year’s honors followed a successful 2018 where the AquaEdge 19DV was named the winner of the SEC-Senoko Green Innovation Award at the Singapore Environmental Achievement Awards. For more information, visit www.carrier.com/19DV.