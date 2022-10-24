WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Yaskawa America Inc.’s drives and motion division announced an expansion to its HV600 family of HVAC drives. To further advance the HV600 drive for HVAC applications, the company is introducing the following products to the family.

• HV600 UL Type 12 Narrow Electronic Bypass and Configured Drive Packages — Available Models: 208 VAC: 0.5-20 hp; 480 VAC: 0.75-40 hp. The company’s new UL Type 12 Narrow HV600 Drive packages offer UL Type 12 Protection without having to mount large, heavy, and expensive enclosures in buildings.

• HV600 IP55/UL Type 12 Drive with Disconnect Switch — Available Models: 208 VAC: 3-40 hp; 480 VAC: 3-75 hp. The addition of an integrated disconnect switch to the company’s standard HV600 IP55/UL Type 12 drive saves time, money, and space during drive installation.

• HV600 Redundant Drive Packages

Available Models: UL Type 1 and UL Type 12, 480 VAC: 3-250 hp — Yaskawa’s new redundant drive packages provide end users with the benefits of two HV600 drives in one enclosure for applications where a critical VFD back up is needed.

• Multi-Protocol EtherNet (MPE) Option Card — Featuring BACnet/IP, the MPE option card enables connection of our HV600 and Z1000U Matrix Drives with numerous building automation networks.

“Yaskawa offers the HV600 in a variety of drive and drive packages that meet UL Type 12 standards, making them the perfect choice for applications, like cooling towers, data centers, and mechanical rooms,” said David Levine, product manager, Yaskawa.

For more information about our HV600 family of drives, visit https://www.yaskawa.com/hv600.