WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The drives and motion division of Yaskawa America Inc. is excited to announce the HV600 Variable Speed Drives and packages are available for sale and shipment immediately.

The HV600 family of drives employs the latest advancements in variable speed control for HVAC applications. In addition to its wide product range, the line boasts effortless setup with HV600’s high contrast display and connectivity with Android mobile devices. Whether a user needs simple fan control with integrated BAS communication, advanced bypass control, or multiplex pump control, look no further than the HV600 family to meet a wide range of variable speed needs in building automation.

As Yaskawa’s new VFD for building automation, the HV600 will address every application handled by the Z1000 plus more, due to greatly improved ease of use and advanced functions.

Standalone HV600 drives include the following features:

• High-resolution multi-language display with setup wizards and data logging;

• DriveWizard Mobile for convenient and easy interaction;

• Programming without main power via embedded USB port;

• Enhanced embedded BAS protocol communications;

• Advanced control for induction, permanent magnet, and synchronous reluctance motors;

• Integrated EMC filter for RF conformance and 5% impedance for power quality; and

• Available in IP20/UL Type 1, IP55/Type 12, and IP20/protected chassis standalone versions.

HV600 Bypass and Configured packages are offered in Narrow UL Type 1 and Enclosed UL Type 1, 12, and 3R versions with a wide variety of power and control options up to 100 kA SCCR.

Bypass packages include a highly integrated bypass controller with electronic motor overload as well as single point access for all power connections, control connections, and configurations settings, ensuring complete synchronization of drive and bypass.

Standalone HV600 drives are available in 208-240 VAC (3 to 100 HP) models and 480 VAC (3 to 250 HP) models. Bypass and configured packages are available in 208- and 240-VAC (0.5 to 100 HP) models and 480-VAC (0.75 to 250 HP) models. For more information, visit www.yaskawa.com.