BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Hydronic comfort heating solutions company WM Technologies LLC added five sizes to its advanced, energy-efficient Stainless Vertical Firetube (SVF™) boiler portfolio for commercial heating applications. The new Weil-McLain® SVF boiler line has expanded to now include Btu sizes of 500, 600, 725, 850, and 1,000 MBH models that join the existing 1,500, 2,000, 2,500, and 3,000 Btu configurations.

“The new SVF line of boilers carries forward the Weil-McLain legacy of industry-leading ease of installation and service, making it the contractor’s choice for light commercial and large heating installations – new or replacement applications,” said John Miller, senior product manager, Weil-McLain. “With the addition of these new sizes, we now have a complete line of SVF products ideal for both small and large commercial projects such as schools, colleges, and other educational facilities, municipal buildings, multifamily, healthcare, churches, and more.”

The SVF boiler line features thermal efficiency up to 98%, unrivaled ease of installation and maintenance, large color touchscreen Unity™ 2 and Nuro® control systems, and Weil-McLain boiler design reliability and longevity. The SVF boiler meets all market-driven bid specifications for new construction projects and is ideal for hybrid and replacement boiler applications.

The SVF line features a stainless-steel vertical fire tube and shell heat exchanger design for corrosion resistance and reliable, intuitive, user-friendly controls to make installation and operation easy. Large, color touchscreen controls are included as a standard feature, enabling advanced diagnostic and troubleshooting along with remote monitoring capability.

“Developed with the contractor in mind, the SVF boiler family showcases the quality, durability, serviceability, and innovation that our customers have come to expect from Weil-McLain and demonstrates our commitment to industry-leading hydronic heating performance,” added Miller.

Time-saving installation features include an integrated shipping ramp, heavy-duty roller casters for improved maneuverability in confined spaces, industrial-grade leveling legs mitigating the need for a concrete pad, an integrated burner in a cover plate for minimized 18-inch overhead space requirements, and adjustable height control panel for improved front access to service and calibration points. All models are zero clearance, side-by-side installation capable to help make the most out of confined boiler room floor space.

“Our new Unity 2 and Nuro controllers are a game-changer that reduce installation and setup time for contractors, simplify overall heating system design for specifying engineers, and improve control interface commonality and communication across the entire Weil-McLain high-efficiency boiler line,” said Miller.

For ease of service, the SVF boiler features quick cover-plate or hatch access to the burner and fire tubes for simple heat exchanger wash-down and inspection with no need for additional disassembly. Easy access from the front/back of the boiler requires no side access for regular service intervals.

Other key features include:

• Up to 12:1 turn down ratio;

• 160 psi working pressure;

• Natural gas or propane fuel options;

• Modbus communication with BACnet/Lonworks compatibility;

• Ultra-low emissions with SCAMD and commercial Energy Star certification; and

• Full line of venting options.

The SVF also is ideal for hybrid applications calling for a cast-iron boiler complement and joins the Weil-McLain family of boilers that includes the industry’s widest selection of high-efficiency gas and oil-fired boilers for residential, commercial and institutional needs. For more information, visit

.