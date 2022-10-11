DANBURY, Conn. — Belimo Americas released its QCV (pressure dependent) and PIQCV (pressure independent) ZoneTight zone valves with new press fit connections for fast, consistent, and reliable installation. Zone valve assemblies are designed and engineered for maximum efﬁciency in tight spaces and are suited for commercial buildings where higher close-off and adaptable flow are desired.

Features include:

Assemblies to accommodate chilled or hot water, 60% glycol, and a body pressure rating of 250 psi;

Zero leakage ball valve design eliminates energy losses and is resistant to clogging;

Available pressure dependent range 1/2 to 1 inch and pressure independent 1/2 to ¾ inch;

Lower power consumption up to 95% less than conventional zone valves; and

Field adjustable flow to meet your design requirements.

"For OEMs and contractors, these new zone valve assemblies with press fit connection provide a fast installation and energy-efficient solution,” said Russ Brown, product manager, Belimo. “Unlike any other zone valve on the market today, the valves are field adjustable, allowing you to adjust the pressure to suit your needs.”

Typical applications include unit ventilators, fan coil units, VAV reheat coils, fin tubes, and radiant panels. In addition to fitting into space-restricted areas, the QCV and PIQCV are designed to be easy to assemble. For more information, visit

.