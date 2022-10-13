This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Trane Technologies Commercial Brands Increases Prices on Select Products in North America
October 13, 2022
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Trane Technologies’ commercial HVAC business today announced a price increase ranging from 3%-6% percent on select Trane® unitary, applied, and controls equipment with some items subject to additional increases. The increase took effect Sept.10. For more information, visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.
