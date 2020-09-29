This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Trane Technologies Announces Price Increase on Select Products
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Trane Technologies’ commercial HVAC business announced a price increase of up to 6% on select Trane unitary, applied, and controls equipment. The increase will be effective Nov. 7. For more information, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.
