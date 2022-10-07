CRANSTON, R.I. — Taco offers a new flow-through expansion tank to help reduce environmental conditions necessary for Legionella/bacteria to flourish. With standard tank volumes ranging from 23-528 gallons, the flow-through expansion tank provides precise flow channeling through a patent pending head design.

Constructed, tested, and certified to ASME Section VIII Div. 1, these tanks minimize pressure loss, discourage short-cycling, and are retrofittable to meet ASHRAE Standard 188 on existing designs.

