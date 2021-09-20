CRANSTON, R.I. — Taco Comfort Solutions® introduces a new micro expansion tank for potable water, heating, and chilled water applications. With tank volumes from 2.6-6.5 gallons, the micro expansion tank features a replaceable, full acceptance heavy-duty Butyl bladder, eliminating the need for special internal linings.

Taco’s micro expansion tank is NSF/ANSI 61-G certified and constructed per ASME section VIII Div. 1. Standard working pressure is 150 PSI with optional working pressures of 175 PSI or higher. For more information, visit www.tacocomfort.com.