SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Matthew McLaurin has joined Greenheck as segment manager for critical environments. In this new role, McLaurin will lead product management and engineering efforts in the air distribution business unit as Greenheck continues to develop its new line of grilles, registers, and diffusers. McLaurin brings 14 years of HVAC industry experience to Greenheck, having held progressive roles in engineering and product management with Titus in Plano, Texas, where he managed marketing and product development for various product lines. McLaurin holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Texas Tech University and has served on several ASHRAE and AHRI technical committees. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.
Report Abusive Comment