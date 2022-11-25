SAN ANTONIO — Kedrick Wright has joined planning, engineering and program management firm Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam Inc. (LAN) as program manager. Wright will support LAN’s program management business, including the building improvements to campuses within the Alamo Colleges District located in San Antonio.

Wright will be responsible for managing a range of project types, including new construction and renovations to improve the learning environments for LAN’s educational clients. His work will include program development, project planning, procurement, construction administration, closeout, and operational handover.

“Kedrick’s experience with managing and overseeing large-scale billion and multimillion bond programs adds a great benefit to the client LAN serves,” said JP Grom, vice president and program management business group director, LAN. “His expertise in implementing long- and short-term strategies will increase efficiency and effectiveness for our teams.”

Wright joins LAN with nearly 20 years of architectural, construction and program management experience. Most recently, he was the deputy COO of San Antonio Independent School District, where he led bond planning and construction, capital improvements, and facilities development.

During his time with San Antonio ISD, Wright provided leadership for a $1.3 billion bond program and a $450 million bond program that worked to replace and modernize schools within the district. Wright previously worked with LAN as a program manager for K-12 schools. He managed the $285 million Sheldon ISD bond program that provided new schools, modernization, and district-wide safety and security improvements. Wright holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental design and architecture from Texas A&M University and a master’s in architecture from the University of Southern California. For more information, visit www.lan-inc.com.