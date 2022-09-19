KOHLER, Wis. — The Kohler Co. board of directors has elected president and CEO David Kohler to the additional role of chair of the board, following the passing of executive chairman Herbert V. Kohler Jr. on Sept. 3 at age 83. The board of directors had previously undertaken a comprehensive succession planning process to ensure an orderly transition of leadership to guide the global, privately held organization.

David Kohler will chair the board of directors and executive committee, in addition to his role as CEO, which will include full scope responsibility for the three business groups of Kohler Co. (kitchen & bath, power, and hospitality) and all enterprise functions.

David Kohler has been with Kohler Co. for more than 31 years and was elected to the role of president and CEO in 2015, having previously served as president and COO since 2009. He is the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership since the company’s inception in 1873 and only the ninth person to lead the company over the last 149 years.

“I learned so much from my father, including a tireless strong work ethic, leading with candor and humility, and always driving to innovate,” said David Kohler, speaking of his father Herbert V. Kohler Jr. “He believed that you must have passion for whatever you do in life if you want to be successful. Working alongside him for decades showcased the impact of embracing an entrepreneurial spirit, not being afraid to fail, and always striving for accuracy and consistency. He left an indelible mark on me personally and professionally.”

Under David Kohler's leadership, the company surpassed $8 billion in annual revenues in 2021. The organization has experienced substantial global expansion in both cutting-edge manufacturing facilities and immersive kitchen and bath showrooms, including the global portfolio of KOHLER Experience Centers as well as significant growth in e-commerce and digital capabilities. His leadership has helped KOHLER become one of the number-one kitchen and bath brands in the U.S. and China and among the No. 1 international brands in India.

