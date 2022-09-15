BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — KNIPEX Tools introduces its Pliers Wrench XS (86 04 100), a compact tool at only 4 inches with a jaw capacity of 3/4 inch.

Designed with smooth jaws that will not mar surfaces, the Pliers Wrench XS is excellent for gripping, holding, pressing, and bending applications. With one-handed adjustment, users can quickly and easily slide through 10 adjustment positions to find the right fit on the workpiece.

The compact design and slim head allow easy access to confined areas and texturized handles provide a better grip.

“The Pliers Wrench XS is perfect to fit in your pocket for everyday carry,” said Peter A. Grable, senior product manager, KNIPEX Tools.

