SPARKS, Md. — Professionals in the trades that can provide high-quality service at a lower cost than their competition have a distinct advantage. That’s exactly what Crescent Tools has with its new expanded lineup of industrial pliers, matching the performance of competing brands but doing so at a fraction of the cost to give pros in the electrical, industrial, and mechanical industries the best value available.

Crescent is introducing 18 new members to its lineup of industrial pliers: eight VDE insulated pliers, four mini pliers, three plastic-cutting pliers, two long-nose pliers, and a wire stripper.

The new VDE Insulated Pliers include lineman’s (available in 6-, 7-, and 8-inch options), long-nose (6- and 8-inch options), diagonal (6- and 7-inch options), and a 7-inch insulated wire stripper. Each is designed for use in high-voltage areas with protection up to 1,000 volts, VDE certified, and built to meet IEC/EN standards. Laser-hardened cutting edges provide precise cutting capability and the durability needed to do it over and over. The ergonomic anti-slip handles make for comfortable use while providing increased grip strength.

Mini pliers are available in diagonal, nipper, bent nose, and long nose options, each with a slim handle and head design for greater access in tight spaces. Plastic cutting pliers are available in 5-, 6-, and 7-inch options and feature spring-loaded handles for easier repetitive cutting.

