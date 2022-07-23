I am excited to share two new ABMA resources for the boiler supply chain focused on creating safe and efficient boiler rooms.

The Boiler Room Maintenance Schedule was recently published by ABMA to address the need for proper maintenance and make sure those working with boilers are aware of the myriad of processes that should be put in place to ensure consistent operations, avoid downtime, and focus on employee safety.

Routine maintenance can head off major issues, and our schedule highlights processes that can extend the life of the boiler while preventing downtime, saving costs, achieving cleaner combustion, and improving safety by reducing risks.

The schedule uniquely breaks down each component and recommended testing procedures along with how often it should be checked from daily to weekly, monthly, semi-annually, and annually. Additionally, it provides recommendations on certain categories to be inspected as required, based off the use of a particular unit.

Joel Amato, executive director of The National Board of Boiler & Pressure Vessel Inspectors (NBBI), has stated, “Proper boiler monitoring and maintenance is a requirement not only for the longevity of the boiler but to ensure continued safe operation of the boiler.”

While ABMA always recommends referring to manufacturers’ recommendations, this guide can help fill the gaps and examines the overall maintenance of boiler systems.

The ABMA Boiler Room Maintenance Schedule is based (in part) on recommendations provided by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Controls and Safety Devices for Automatically Fired Boilers (CSD-1). An equipment and site-specific checklist should be developed and provided to the operator and/or other maintenance personnel.

To download the Boiler Maintenance schedule, visit www.abma.com/boiler-maintenance-schedule.

The most recent release from ABMA is our Boiler Efficiency Calculator. This resource helps boiler users understand current operating costs and the impact changes can have on increasing production and reducing fuel as well as the overall costs of operation. Utilizing our screening tool can lead to a reduction in boiler operating costs and boost equipment longevity.

The calculator is complete with default data, which serves as an example, but many fields can be manipulated with real data from any boiler room, uploaded directly from the user. Gathering a little information can go a long way to understanding if you are getting the most out of your boiler room.

Our calculator can measure average load, excess air, radiation and convection losses, boiler efficiency, annual operating costs, and more.

For example, you can calculate the impact of reducing excess air and see how it affects fuel costs and the amount of carbon dioxide that is emitted. A similar calculation can be done for reducing stack temperature, increasing excess oxygen, and calculating wind speed and room temperature. The tool also includes a calculation that shows the decrease in fuel costs and reduction in carbon dioxide for changing from oil to propane and oil to natural gas. Each scenario can be downloaded as a PDF document.

To access ABMA’s Boiler Efficiency Calculator, visit www.abma.com/boiler-efficiency-calculator.

We are excited to offer these new resources to the boiler supply chain. As always, I welcome your feedback at scott@abma.com on the Maintenance Schedule, Efficiency Calculator, or any other ABMA’s products and services.